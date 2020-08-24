Time to Pay a Little Attention to Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Again

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -7.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.90 and move down -732.64%, while BTU stocks collected -13.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Peabody Reports Earnings For Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

BTU Market Performance

BTU stocks went down by -13.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -22.90% and a quarterly performance of -25.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.78% for BTU stocks with the simple moving average of -55.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for BTU shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for BTU socks in the upcoming period according to Vertical Research is $3 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Clarksons Platou, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 7, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to BTU stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 20, 2020.

BTU Stocks -19.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Peabody Energy Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -29.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -30.72% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BTU went down by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -77.87% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.86. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -73.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BTU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), starting from Meintjes Charles F, who sold 525 shares at the price of $3.01 back on May 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 139,189 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $1,580 with the latest closing price.

Williamson Kemal, the President – US Operations of Peabody Energy Corporation, sold 12,783 shares at the value of $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Williamson Kemal is holding 197,784 shares at the value of $37,454 based on the most recent closing price.

BTU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.80 for the present operating margin and +7.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at -4.71. Total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.94. Equity return holds the value -91.30%, with -33.40% for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 53.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.52 and long-term debt to capital is 51.47.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for Peabody Energy Corporation is 11.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.