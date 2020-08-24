Search
Home Business
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

by Daisy Galbraith

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down -42.92%, while MET stocks collected -5.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that MetLife Announces Alliance With Barnum Financial Group to Deliver PlanSmart(R) Financial Education to Workforces

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Worth an Investment?

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MET Market Performance

MET stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.32% and a quarterly performance of 11.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for MET stocks with the simple moving average of -9.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET stock at the price of $32, previously predicting the value of $46. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to MET stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

MET Stocks -0.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MetLife, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.76% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MET went down by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.94% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.37. In addition, MetLife, Inc. saw -26.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MET Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MetLife, Inc. (MET), starting from Kinney Catherine R, who sold 3,657 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 47,264 shares of MetLife, Inc., valued at $144,452 with the latest closing price.

Goulart Steven J, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of MetLife, Inc., sold 14,200 shares at the value of $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Goulart Steven J is holding 112,930 shares at the value of $732,649 based on the most recent closing price.

MET Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.49 for the present operating margin. The net margin for MetLife, Inc. stands at +8.58. Total capital return value is set at 9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.62. Equity return holds the value 10.20%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on MetLife, Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 29.48 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 22.77.

Previous articleWhy Investors Need To Watch CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS)?
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Related Articles

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down...
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About SM Energy Company (SM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went down by -7.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.91 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Nicola Day - 0
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.99 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.50 and...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down...
Read more
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down...
Read more
Business

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went down by -3.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.08 and move...
Read more
Business

– 28.85 – 29.20: is It Good Range to Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.00 and...
Read more
Business

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.78

Melissa Arnold - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $98.14 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...
Read more
Companies

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.21 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) grow 5.49% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.94 and move down...
Read more
Companies

NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Share Tumbled 3.12% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $109.69 and move up...
Read more
Companies

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/04/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.09 and move...
Read more

Quick Links