Technical Traders Must Watch Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $56.25 and move down -29.04%, while DOW stocks collected -2.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that The Dow Chemical Company Announces Tender Offer for Senior Notes

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Worth an Investment?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) 6 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Dow Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 14 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $44.10 which is -$0.91 below current price. DOW currently has a short float of 2.32% and public float of 740.19M with average trading volume of 4.65M shares.

DOW Market Performance

DOW stocks went down by -2.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.80% and a quarterly performance of 20.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for DOW stocks with the simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DOW shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for DOW socks in the upcoming period according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on May 14, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW stock at the price of $32, previously predicting the value of $37. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 6, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to DOW stocks, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

DOW Stocks 3.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dow Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DOW went down by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.58% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $43.25. In addition, Dow Inc. saw -20.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DOW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dow Inc. (DOW), starting from Fitterling James R, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $24.61 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 151,941 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $492,166 with the latest closing price.

BUSH WESLEY G, the Director of Dow Inc., bought 20,450 shares at the value of $24.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BUSH WESLEY G is holding 20,450 shares at the value of $503,285 based on the most recent closing price.

DOW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.38 for the present operating margin and +13.87 for gross margin. The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at -4.18. Total capital return value is set at 8.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return holds the value -14.00%, with -3.20% for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 141.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.51 and long-term debt to capital is 130.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for Dow Inc. is 4.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.