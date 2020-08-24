Technical Traders Must Watch AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.70 and move down -494.31%, while MITT stocks collected -10.51% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Worth an Investment?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) The 36 Months beta value for MITT stocks is at 1.69, while 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.13 which is -$0.81 below current price. MITT currently has a short float of 27.62% and public float of 33.55M with average trading volume of 3.95M shares.

MITT Market Performance

MITT stocks went down by -10.51% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.79% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for MITT stocks with the simple moving average of -67.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MITT shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for MITT socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $1.75 based on the research report published on May 26, 2020.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITT stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for MITT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 7, 2016.

Wunderlich gave “Hold” rating to MITT stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 8, 2016.

MITT Stocks -16.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -41.09% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MITT went down by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -81.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.90. In addition, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. saw -81.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MITT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), starting from ROBERTS DAVID N, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 350,549 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., valued at $534,000 with the latest closing price.

Durkin Thomas, the Chief Investment Officer of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Durkin Thomas is holding 65,166 shares at the value of $108,400 based on the most recent closing price.

MITT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +74.51 for the present operating margin and +92.23 for gross margin. The net margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stands at +66.08. Total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return holds the value -138.90%, with -15.90% for asset returns.

Based on AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 79.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.22 and long-term debt to capital is 29.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 27.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is 10.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04.