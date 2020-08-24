Technical Traders Must Watch Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went down by -23.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.47 and move down -62.15%, while AMTX stocks collected -12.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Aemetis Completes Construction of Phase I Dairy Digester and Pipeline Project for Renewable Natural Gas Production

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Worth an Investment?

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) The 36 Months beta value for AMTX stocks is at 1.01, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aemetis, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$2.14 below current price. AMTX currently has a short float of 0.04% and public float of 18.57M with average trading volume of 1.04M shares.

AMTX Market Performance

AMTX stocks went down by -12.65% for the week, with the monthly jump of 160.91% and a quarterly performance of 145.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.77% for AMTX stocks with the simple moving average of 134.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for AMTX shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for AMTX socks in the upcoming period according to FBR Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 25, 2016.

AMTX Stocks 68.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Aemetis, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 23.86%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 23.78%, while the shares surge at the distance of +157.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +189.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX went down by -12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +118.37% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.03. In addition, Aemetis, Inc. saw 157.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMTX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2.44 for the present operating margin and +6.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Aemetis, Inc. stands at -17.68. Total capital return value is set at -7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.50. Equity return holds the value 14.70%, with -21.70% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for Aemetis, Inc. is 128.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.