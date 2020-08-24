Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.54 and move down -21.98%, while QRTEA stocks collected -2.14% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/19 that Don’t call it a comeback for Value

QRTEA Market Performance

QRTEA stocks went down by -2.14% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.14% and a quarterly performance of 32.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.96% for QRTEA stocks with the simple moving average of 22.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QRTEA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for QRTEA socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on April 21, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 20, 2019.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to QRTEA stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 8, 2019.

QRTEA Stocks 3.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Qurate Retail, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA went down by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.74. In addition, Qurate Retail, Inc. saw 22.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

QRTEA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), starting from RAPLEY DAVID E, who sold 2,048 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,849 shares of Qurate Retail, Inc., valued at $21,835 with the latest closing price.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, the President, CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at the value of $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that GEORGE MICHAEL A is holding 2,489,137 shares at the value of $272,975 based on the most recent closing price.

QRTEA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.05 for the present operating margin and +23.10 for gross margin. The net margin for Qurate Retail, Inc. stands at -3.39. Total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.00. Equity return holds the value -8.70%, with -2.50% for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 165.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.32. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.26 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.61 and long-term debt to capital is 131.55.

EBITDA value lies at +565.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.88. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for Qurate Retail, Inc. is 7.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.