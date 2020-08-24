Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect?

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.51 and move down -7.03%, while RCII stocks collected -3.75% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

RCII Market Performance

RCII stocks went down by -3.75% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.63% and a quarterly performance of 22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.34% for RCII stocks with the simple moving average of 26.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Loop Capital gave “ Buy” rating to RCII stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 8, 2020.

RCII Stocks 10.88% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rent-A-Center, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RCII went down by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.66% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.09. In addition, Rent-A-Center, Inc. saw 8.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RCII Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII), starting from Skula Catherine M, who sold 44,910 shares at the price of $31.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 57,003 shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc., valued at $1,432,180 with the latest closing price.

Short Maureen B, the CFO of Rent-A-Center, Inc., sold 7,969 shares at the value of $31.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Short Maureen B is holding 62,531 shares at the value of $252,856 based on the most recent closing price.

RCII Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.23 for the present operating margin and +35.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Rent-A-Center, Inc. stands at +6.50. Total capital return value is set at 21.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.63. Equity return holds the value 34.40%, with 10.20% for asset returns.

Based on Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII), the company’s capital structure generated 112.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.22 and long-term debt to capital is 86.56.

EBITDA value lies at +226.27 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.26. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.77 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Rent-A-Center, Inc. is 34.73 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.