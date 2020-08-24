Rayonier Inc. (RYN): Share Tumbled 4.27% last week: What Happened?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.10 and move down -13.94%, while RYN stocks collected 4.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Rayonier Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Worth an Investment?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.24 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RYN Market Performance

RYN stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of 24.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.21% for RYN stocks with the simple moving average of 7.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RYN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RYN socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYN stock at the price of $29, previously predicting the value of $33. The rating they have provided for RYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Buy” rating to RYN stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 1, 2019.

RYN Stocks 10.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rayonier Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.24% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RYN went up by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.12% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.21. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -11.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RYN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rayonier Inc. (RYN), starting from NUNES DAVID L, who bought 1,428 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,500 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $32,701 with the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., bought 33 shares at the value of $21.74 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 633 shares at the value of $717 based on the most recent closing price.

RYN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.88 for the present operating margin and +21.23 for gross margin. The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +8.34. Total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 80.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.39 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.39 and long-term debt to capital is 73.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Rayonier Inc. is 26.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25.