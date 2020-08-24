Price Trends About Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) You Should Know

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.31 and move down -10.44%, while TOL stocks collected 12.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/18/20 that Builder Stocks Are Hot as Housing Starts Continue to Surge

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Worth an Investment?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.12 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TOL Market Performance

TOL stocks went up by 12.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 21.99% and a quarterly performance of 54.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.86% for TOL stocks with the simple moving average of 28.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOL shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for TOL socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $44 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave “ Outperform” rating to TOL stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 30, 2020.

TOL Stocks 25.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Toll Brothers, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, while the shares surge at the distance of +20.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +46.39% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TOL went up by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.07% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $39.94. In addition, Toll Brothers, Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TOL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 280,457 shares of Toll Brothers, Inc., valued at $840,000 with the latest closing price.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at the value of $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. is holding 300,457 shares at the value of $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

TOL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.42 for the present operating margin and +19.59 for gross margin. The net margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. stands at +8.17. Total capital return value is set at 7.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return holds the value 10.00%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 77.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.