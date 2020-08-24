OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) rising towards new 52-week high

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went up by 12.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.75 and move down -33.63%, while OSUR stocks collected 12.18% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Update on COVID-19 Testing Programs

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Worth an Investment?

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) The 36 Months beta value for OSUR stocks is at 0.67, while 3 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for OraSure Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.57 which is $3.22 above current price. OSUR currently has a short float of 8.89% and public float of 66.55M with average trading volume of 1.89M shares.

OSUR Market Performance

OSUR stocks went up by 12.18% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.26% and a quarterly performance of -0.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.48% for OSUR stocks with the simple moving average of 39.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OSUR socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSUR stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for OSUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to OSUR stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10, 2020.

OSUR Stocks 7.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, OraSure Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +43.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR went up by +12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +66.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.56. In addition, OraSure Technologies, Inc. saw 84.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OSUR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.82 for the present operating margin and +61.18 for gross margin. The net margin for OraSure Technologies, Inc. stands at +10.77. Total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return holds the value -0.70%, with -0.60% for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.30.

EBITDA value lies at -7.66 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.12. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.26 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for OraSure Technologies, Inc. is 4.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.86.