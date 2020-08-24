Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK): All the Basics You Need to Know

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.55 and move down -82.24%, while NFBK stocks collected -1.83% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Northfield Bank Announces Executive Vice President Michael Widmer to Retire

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Worth an Investment?

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.72 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NFBK Market Performance

NFBK stocks went down by -1.83% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -9.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.47% for NFBK stocks with the simple moving average of -26.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFBK stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for NFBK shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for NFBK socks in the upcoming period according to Hovde Group is $16 based on the research report published on August 12, 2016.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFBK stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for NFBK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14, 2016.

Jefferies gave “Hold” rating to NFBK stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 21, 2015.

NFBK Stocks -6.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.29% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NFBK went down by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -43.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.75. In addition, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) saw -43.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NFBK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK), starting from Stahlin Paul, who bought 4,200 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,846 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), valued at $39,900 with the latest closing price.

Fasanella David, the EVP of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), bought 1,000 shares at the value of $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Fasanella David is holding 19,708 shares at the value of $9,499 based on the most recent closing price.

NFBK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.46 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stands at +22.36. Total capital return value is set at 3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.93. Equity return holds the value 5.50%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK), the company’s capital structure generated 129.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.43.