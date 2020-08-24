Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $76.60 and move down -49.84%, while LYV stocks collected -0.70% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/14/20 that 6 Underdog Stocks to Ride the Recovery

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Worth an Investment?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) The 36 Months beta value for LYV stocks is at 1.12, while 7 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.00 which is -$0.32 below current price. LYV currently has a short float of 9.27% and public float of 159.06M with average trading volume of 2.91M shares.

LYV Market Performance

LYV stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of 9.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.23% for LYV stocks with the simple moving average of -6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for LYV shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for LYV socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on March 31, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV stock at the price of $35, previously predicting the value of $63. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to LYV stocks, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 27, 2020.

LYV Stocks 6.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.68% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LYV went down by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $49.20. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. saw -28.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LYV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $58.02 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 68,336 shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., valued at $174,060 with the latest closing price.

Willard Elizabeth Kathleen, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., sold 68,040 shares at the value of $53.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Willard Elizabeth Kathleen is holding 258,359 shares at the value of $3,642,181 based on the most recent closing price.

LYV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.79 for the present operating margin and +22.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. stands at -0.04. Total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.10. Equity return holds the value -87.50%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), the company’s capital structure generated 419.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.78 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.05 and long-term debt to capital is 405.45.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is 12.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.