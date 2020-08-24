Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.98

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.58 and move down -60.03%, while KMI stocks collected -1.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/03/20 that Kinder Morgan Co-Founder Richard Kinder Bought the Slumping Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Worth an Investment?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 201.57 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KMI Market Performance

KMI stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly performance of -8.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for KMI stocks with the simple moving average of -18.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for KMI socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Buy” rating to KMI stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16, 2020.

KMI Stocks -4.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kinder Morgan, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.03% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KMI went down by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.30. In addition, Kinder Morgan, Inc. saw -33.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KMI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), starting from KINDER RICHARD D, who bought 373,233 shares at the price of $14.09 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 245,212,353 shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc., valued at $5,259,674 with the latest closing price.

WAUGHTAL PERRY M, the Director of Kinder Morgan, Inc., sold 59,593 shares at the value of $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that WAUGHTAL PERRY M is holding 0 shares at the value of $832,532 based on the most recent closing price.

KMI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.49 for the present operating margin and +37.21 for gross margin. The net margin for Kinder Morgan, Inc. stands at +16.55. Total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return holds the value 0.50%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.17 and long-term debt to capital is 95.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.28 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is 9.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.