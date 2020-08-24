Search
It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)

by Nicola Day

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.77 and move down -33.79%, while DD stocks collected -5.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/30/20 that Despite Loss, DuPont’s Results a Good Sign for the Global Economy

DD Market Performance

DD stocks went down by -5.19% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly performance of 13.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.00% for DD stocks with the simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DD shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for DD socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $55 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DD stock at the price of $66, previously predicting the value of $49. The rating they have provided for DD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Overweight” rating to DD stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 19, 2020.

DD Stocks 2.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DD went down by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.82% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $55.73. In addition, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. saw -14.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

