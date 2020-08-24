Is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 17.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move down -14.39%, while VUZI stocks collected 22.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that SHYSHYRozetta Corporation Selects Vuzix Smart Glasses for Its e-Sense Productivity and COVID-19 Solution and for Hospital Healthcare Study

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Worth an Investment?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) The 36 Months beta value for VUZI stocks is at 2.26, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vuzix Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.17 which is $1.86 above current price. VUZI currently has a short float of 10.94% and public float of 34.66M with average trading volume of 2.03M shares.

VUZI Market Performance

VUZI stocks went up by 22.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of 50.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.93% for VUZI stocks with the simple moving average of 89.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VUZI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for VUZI socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $52 based on the research report published on May 11, 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VUZI stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for VUZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28, 2016.

Chardan Capital Markets gave “Buy” rating to VUZI stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 14, 2015.

VUZI Stocks 28.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vuzix Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +101.40% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI went up by +22.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +72.40% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.84. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 114.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VUZI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -398.26 for the present operating margin and -102.68 for gross margin. The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -396.91. Total capital return value is set at -93.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.11. Equity return holds the value -103.50%, with -89.70% for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.96.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Vuzix Corporation is 5.57 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.