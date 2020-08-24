Is Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $125.05 and move down -30.76%, while FISV stocks collected -4.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Fiserv Enables Financial Institutions to Take Lease Accounting from a Spreadsheet to the Balance Sheet

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Worth an Investment?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.08 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FISV Market Performance

FISV stocks went down by -4.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.42% and a quarterly performance of -7.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.60% for FISV stocks with the simple moving average of -10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for FISV shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for FISV socks in the upcoming period according to Bernstein is $104 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV stock at the price of $125. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave “ Perform” rating to FISV stocks, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

FISV Stocks -4.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fiserv, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.23% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FISV went down by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -8.05% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $99.99. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw -17.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FISV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), starting from New Omaha Holdings L.P., who sold 5,000,000 shares at the price of $98.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 105,425,667 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $490,000,000 with the latest closing price.

YABUKI JEFFERY W, the Executive Chairman of Fiserv, Inc., sold 30,000 shares at the value of $101.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that YABUKI JEFFERY W is holding 245,537 shares at the value of $3,058,709 based on the most recent closing price.

FISV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.83 for the present operating margin and +48.35 for gross margin. The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +8.77. Total capital return value is set at 5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return holds the value 2.60%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.66 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 29.20 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.65 and long-term debt to capital is 67.36.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for Fiserv, Inc. is 4.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.