Is BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $46.60 and move down -14.81%, while BWA stocks collected -2.87% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that BorgWarner Presents 2020 Indianapolis 500 Winner Takuma Sato with Borg-Warner Trophy(R)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Worth an Investment?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BWA Market Performance

BWA stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.80% and a quarterly performance of 36.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.78% for BWA stocks with the simple moving average of 15.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BWA shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for BWA socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $3 based on the research report published on May 28, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to BWA stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

BWA Stocks 9.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BorgWarner Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.28% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BWA went down by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $39.60. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw -6.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BWA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), starting from CALAWAY TONIT M, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $40.94 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 30,394 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $122,825 with the latest closing price.

Weng Volker, the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sold 1,407 shares at the value of $40.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Weng Volker is holding 32,140 shares at the value of $56,858 based on the most recent closing price.

BWA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.11 for the present operating margin and +20.69 for gross margin. The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +7.33. Total capital return value is set at 18.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return holds the value 9.60%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.08 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.02 and long-term debt to capital is 37.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.01 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for BorgWarner Inc. is 5.18 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.