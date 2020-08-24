Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $453.75

by Denise Gardner

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 8.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.15 and move down -106.83%, while UAVS stocks collected -22.91% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) Worth an Investment?

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) The 36 Months beta value for UAVS stocks is at 4.78, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $453.75 which is -$2.49 below current price. UAVS currently has a short float of 6.56% and public float of 51.09M with average trading volume of 11.16M shares.

UAVS Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -22.91% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.68% and a quarterly performance of 91.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 973.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.10% for UAVS stocks with the simple moving average of 130.59% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Stocks 7.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, while the shares sank at the distance of -25.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +81.75% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS went down by -22.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +538.46% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.96. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. saw 453.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UAVS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -795.21 for the present operating margin and -25.94 for gross margin. The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stands at -850.32. Total capital return value is set at -43.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.80. Equity return holds the value -164.80%, with -151.10% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) most recent report reveals some hints about its future
Next articleStarbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.78

Related Articles

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down...
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About SM Energy Company (SM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went down by -7.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.91 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Nicola Day - 0
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.99 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.50 and...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Nicola Day - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down...
Read more
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down...
Read more
Business

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went down by -3.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.08 and move...
Read more
Business

– 28.85 – 29.20: is It Good Range to Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.00 and...
Read more
Business

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.78

Melissa Arnold - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $98.14 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...
Read more
Companies

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.21 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) grow 5.49% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.94 and move down...
Read more
Companies

NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Share Tumbled 3.12% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $109.69 and move up...
Read more
Companies

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/04/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.09 and move...
Read more

Quick Links