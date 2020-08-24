Is a Correction Looming Ahead? WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $109.53 and move down -19.07%, while WEC stocks collected 0.86% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that WEC Energy Group reports second-quarter results

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Worth an Investment?

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.85 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WEC Market Performance

WEC stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of 6.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.23%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for WEC stocks with the simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WEC shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for WEC socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $103 based on the research report published on April 24, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC stock at the price of $103. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “ Overweight” rating to WEC stocks, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 13, 2020.

WEC Stocks 1.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, WEC Energy Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.72% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WEC went up by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.09% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $93.07. In addition, WEC Energy Group, Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WEC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC), starting from Reese Anthony, who sold 600 shares at the price of $91.71 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 462 shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc., valued at $55,024 with the latest closing price.

Matthews Charles R, the President & CEO – PGL/NSG of WEC Energy Group, Inc., sold 14,481 shares at the value of $95.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Matthews Charles R is holding 1,742 shares at the value of $1,376,454 based on the most recent closing price.

WEC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.50 for the present operating margin and +23.18 for gross margin. The net margin for WEC Energy Group, Inc. stands at +15.09. Total capital return value is set at 6.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.51. Equity return holds the value 11.50%, with 3.40% for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.71 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.03 and long-term debt to capital is 111.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for WEC Energy Group, Inc. is 6.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.