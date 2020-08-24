Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $219.88 and move down -5.24%, while NSC stocks collected 1.12% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Norfolk Southern signs Operation Clean Sweep Pledge to eliminate plastic pollution

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Worth an Investment?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.03 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NSC Market Performance

NSC stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.74% and a quarterly performance of 21.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.54% for NSC stocks with the simple moving average of 14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to NSC stocks, setting the target price at $197 in the report published on April 30, 2020.

NSC Stocks 12.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Norfolk Southern Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NSC went up by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.82% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $199.06. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw 7.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NSC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), starting from Wheeler Michael Joseph, who sold 1,788 shares at the price of $210.51 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,058 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $376,383 with the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sold 2,715 shares at the value of $186.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Squires James A is holding 0 shares at the value of $506,848 based on the most recent closing price.

NSC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +34.46 for the present operating margin and +34.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +24.05. Total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07. Equity return holds the value 13.90%, with 5.60% for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.28 and long-term debt to capital is 82.99.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Norfolk Southern Corporation is 11.71 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.