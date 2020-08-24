Is a Correction Looming Ahead? CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move down -25.91%, while CNX stocks collected -6.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that CNX MIDSTREAM INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CNX Midstream Partners LP – CNXM

CNX Market Performance

CNX stocks went down by -6.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.88% and a quarterly performance of 8.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.40% for CNX stocks with the simple moving average of 32.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CNX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CNX socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $11 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 12, 2020.

MKM Partners gave “ Buy” rating to CNX stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

CNX Stocks 15.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CNX Resources Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CNX went down by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.68. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw 27.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CNX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.67 for the present operating margin and +31.01 for gross margin. The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -5.22. Total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.17. Equity return holds the value -15.60%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.42. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.61 and long-term debt to capital is 69.04.

EBITDA value lies at +268.74 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.61. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for CNX Resources Corporation is 4.97 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.