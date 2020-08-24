Here’s Our Rant About Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) went down by -18.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.88 and move down -592.86%, while GPOR stocks collected -33.77% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) Worth an Investment?

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) The 36 Months beta value for GPOR stocks is at 6.71, while 0 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 5 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.36 which is -$0.56 below current price. GPOR currently has a short float of 15.22% and public float of 143.28M with average trading volume of 4.72M shares.

GPOR Market Performance

GPOR stocks went down by -33.77% for the week, with the monthly drop of -50.70% and a quarterly performance of -63.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.38% for GPOR stocks with the simple moving average of -65.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPOR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GPOR shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for GPOR socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 31, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPOR stock at the price of $7.50. The rating they have provided for GPOR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Underweight” rating to GPOR stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

GPOR Stocks -50.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Gulfport Energy Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -85.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -50.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -68.25% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GPOR went down by -33.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -83.94% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9298. In addition, Gulfport Energy Corporation saw -81.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GPOR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), starting from Holroyd Samantha, who bought 20,500 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Apr 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,500 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation, valued at $14,822 with the latest closing price.

Wood David M., the President & CEO of Gulfport Energy Corporation, bought 40,000 shares at the value of $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Wood David M. is holding 1,005,449 shares at the value of $97,600 based on the most recent closing price.

GPOR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.63 for the present operating margin and +15.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation stands at -176.01. Total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.88. Equity return holds the value -247.80%, with -86.80% for asset returns.

Based on Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), the company’s capital structure generated 154.88 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 51.90 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.91 and long-term debt to capital is 152.17.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Gulfport Energy Corporation is 5.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.