Here’s Our Rant About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Worth an Investment?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) The 36 Months beta value for BLMN stocks is at 1.79, while 8 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.13 which is $1.9 above current price. BLMN currently has a short float of 13.58% and public float of 80.05M with average trading volume of 3.50M shares.

BLMN Market Performance

BLMN stocks went down by -5.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.71% and a quarterly performance of 12.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.12% for BLMN stocks with the simple moving average of -18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BLMN shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for BLMN socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 23, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating to BLMN stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

BLMN Stocks 9.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN went down by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.02. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. saw -44.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BLMN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN), starting from Deno David J., who bought 12,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jul 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 114,554 shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., valued at $120,000 with the latest closing price.

Scarlett Gregg, the EVP & COO of Casual Dining of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at the value of $9.54 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Scarlett Gregg is holding 85,929 shares at the value of $143,100 based on the most recent closing price.

BLMN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.80 for the present operating margin and +11.43 for gross margin. The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. stands at +3.15. Total capital return value is set at 10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return holds the value -87.10%, with -2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,467.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 93.62. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.25 and long-term debt to capital is 1,351.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is 31.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.