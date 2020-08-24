Search
Here’s How One Should Trade The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Now

by Melissa Arnold

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went down by -8.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.80 and move down -81.82%, while WTER stocks collected -10.17% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that The Alkaline Water Company Adds Brand Marketing Leader, Rosie Cousino as Director of Corporate Marketing

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Worth an Investment?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) The 36 Months beta value for WTER stocks is at 3.08, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.42 which is $0.96 above current price. WTER currently has a short float of 1.63% and public float of 41.26M with average trading volume of 1.60M shares.

WTER Market Performance

WTER stocks went down by -10.17% for the week, with the monthly drop of -33.97% and a quarterly performance of 40.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.56% for WTER stocks with the simple moving average of 21.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER shares by setting it to “Speculative Buy”. The predicted price for WTER socks in the upcoming period according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.25 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTER stock at the price of $3.25. The rating they have provided for WTER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to WTER stocks, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on June 8, 2020.

WTER Stocks -17.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, while the shares sank at the distance of -29.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +33.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WTER went down by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.8418. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw 21.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WTER Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -34.95 for the present operating margin and +38.47 for gross margin. The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -36.04. Equity return holds the value -281.70%, with -82.70% for asset returns.

