Here’s How One Should Trade Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Now

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.71 and move down -147.07%, while SIEN stocks collected -0.76% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Worth an Investment?

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) The 36 Months beta value for SIEN stocks is at 1.56, while 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sientra, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.86 which is $2.68 above current price. SIEN currently has a short float of 9.33% and public float of 48.40M with average trading volume of 1.10M shares.

SIEN Market Performance

SIEN stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of 5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for SIEN stocks with the simple moving average of -19.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIEN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SIEN socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on March 12, 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIEN stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for SIEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 5, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to SIEN stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 9, 2019.

SIEN Stocks -1.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sientra, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN went down by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -44.84% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.89. In addition, Sientra, Inc. saw -56.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SIEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sientra, Inc. (SIEN), starting from Nugent Jeffrey M, who sold 63,557 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Feb 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 209,826 shares of Sientra, Inc., valued at $375,368 with the latest closing price.

Nugent Jeffrey M, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Sientra, Inc., sold 53,513 shares at the value of $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Nugent Jeffrey M is holding 273,383 shares at the value of $317,113 based on the most recent closing price.

SIEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -106.05 for the present operating margin and +60.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Sientra, Inc. stands at -127.62. Total capital return value is set at -75.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.51. Equity return holds the value -165.50%, with -50.70% for asset returns.

Based on Sientra, Inc. (SIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -19.42 and long-term debt to capital is 54.61.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for Sientra, Inc. is 3.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.