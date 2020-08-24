Here’s How One Should Trade Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Now

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) went up by 30.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.02 and move down -63.42%, while HARP stocks collected 26.22% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Worth an Investment?

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) 8 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $31.22 which is -$15.31 below current price. HARP currently has a short float of 2.89% and public float of 22.33M with average trading volume of 203.71K shares.

HARP Market Performance

HARP stocks went up by 26.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.24% and a quarterly performance of -32.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.06% for HARP stocks with the simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HARP shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for HARP socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HARP stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for HARP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to HARP stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 3, 2020.

HARP Stocks 2.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.72% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HARP went up by +26.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +11.43% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.56. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. saw 3.52% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HARP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP), starting from Erbez Georgia, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,915 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $57,000 with the latest closing price.

Erbez Georgia, the Chief Financial Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., bought 2,098 shares at the value of $11.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Erbez Georgia is holding 3,915 shares at the value of $24,337 based on the most recent closing price.

HARP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1007.55 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -961.95. Total capital return value is set at -62.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.39. Equity return holds the value -62.20%, with -32.70% for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 15.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.69.