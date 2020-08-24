Search
Here’s How One Should Trade Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Now

by Melissa Arnold

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.39 and move down -178.57%, while ENSV stocks collected -1.89% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Enservco Reports 2020 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) Worth an Investment?

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) The 36 Months beta value for ENSV stocks is at 2.32, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Enservco Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.35 which is -$0.14 below current price. ENSV currently has a short float of 8.72% and public float of 45.95M with average trading volume of 4.30M shares.

ENSV Market Performance

ENSV stocks went down by -1.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -26.95% and a quarterly performance of -7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.28% for ENSV stocks with the simple moving average of -13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ENSV socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENSV stock at the price of $2.75, previously predicting the value of $4. The rating they have provided for ENSV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19, 2015.

Northland Capital gave “Outperform” rating to ENSV stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 8, 2014.

ENSV Stocks -19.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Enservco Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -62.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.04% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV went down by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.1774. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -22.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ENSV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.96 for the present operating margin and +6.34 for gross margin. The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -12.36. Total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Enservco Corporation is 4.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

