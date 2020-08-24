Search
Here’s a Way to Trade Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB)

by Nicola Day

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) went up by 12.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.73 and move down -2.38%, while CATB stocks collected 10.22% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Reviews Business Progress

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Worth an Investment?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) The 36 Months beta value for CATB stocks is at 1.73, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $37.50 which is -$7.55 below current price. CATB currently has a short float of 4.11% and public float of 19.05M with average trading volume of 223.58K shares.

CATB Market Performance

CATB stocks went up by 10.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.70% and a quarterly performance of 22.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.28% for CATB stocks with the simple moving average of 32.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CATB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CATB shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CATB socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on October 5, 2017.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CATB stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for CATB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 2, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to CATB stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 22, 2016.

CATB Stocks 13.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CATB went up by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +43.26% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.60. In addition, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 27.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CATB Stock Fundamentals

Based on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.93.

