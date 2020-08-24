Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) rising towards new 52-week high

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $37.97 and move down -33.93%, while HR stocks collected 2.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Worth an Investment?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.09 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HR Market Performance

HR stocks went up by 2.61% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly performance of -6.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.87% for HR stocks with the simple moving average of -9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HR socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $29 based on the research report published on April 7, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR stock at the price of $29. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 9, 2020.

Mizuho gave “Neutral” rating to HR stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 20, 2019.

HR Stocks -2.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.29% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HR went up by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.69% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.57. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw -15.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), starting from Braman Edward Hall, who bought 1,700 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,776 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $47,597 with the latest closing price.

Braman Edward Hall, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, bought 300 shares at the value of $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Braman Edward Hall is holding 14,076 shares at the value of $8,100 based on the most recent closing price.

HR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.18 for the present operating margin and +23.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +7.90. Total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.15. Equity return holds the value 5.70%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), the company’s capital structure generated 80.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.50. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.75 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.32 and long-term debt to capital is 78.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 5.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14.