Growth Myths About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) You Probably Still Believe

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) went up by 30.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.34 and move down -158.53%, while BPTH stocks collected 4.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Bio-Path Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Worth an Investment?

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) The 36 Months beta value for BPTH stocks is at 2.41, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$5.16 below current price. BPTH currently has a short float of 0.22% and public float of 3.65M with average trading volume of 62.37K shares.

BPTH Market Performance

BPTH stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly performance of -5.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for BPTH stocks with the simple moving average of -14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BPTH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BPTH socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 13, 2017.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPTH stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $5. The rating they have provided for BPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10, 2016.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to BPTH stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 18, 2016.

BPTH Stocks 1.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH went up by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -53.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.94. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. saw -35.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BPTH Stock Fundamentals

Based on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.93.