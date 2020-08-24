Search
Home Business
Business

Growth Myths About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) You Probably Still Believe

by Daisy Galbraith

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) went up by 30.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.34 and move down -158.53%, while BPTH stocks collected 4.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Bio-Path Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Worth an Investment?

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) The 36 Months beta value for BPTH stocks is at 2.41, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$5.16 below current price. BPTH currently has a short float of 0.22% and public float of 3.65M with average trading volume of 62.37K shares.

BPTH Market Performance

BPTH stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly performance of -5.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for BPTH stocks with the simple moving average of -14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BPTH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BPTH socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 13, 2017.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPTH stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $5. The rating they have provided for BPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10, 2016.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to BPTH stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 18, 2016.

BPTH Stocks 1.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH went up by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -53.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.94. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. saw -35.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BPTH Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.93.

Previous articleWhat JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Doesn’t Want You to Know
Next articleCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): All the Basics You Need to Know

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS)?

Nicola Day - 0
CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) went down by -7.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.92 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About SM Energy Company (SM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went down by -7.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.91 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Nicola Day - 0
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.99 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.50 and...
Read more

Business

Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to MetLife, Inc. (MET) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down...
Read more
Business

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went down by -3.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.08 and move...
Read more
Business

– 28.85 – 29.20: is It Good Range to Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.00 and...
Read more
Business

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.78

Melissa Arnold - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $98.14 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Is in Such attractive Condition: Fell -0.72%

Nicola Day - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -0.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.51 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.29 and...
Read more
Companies

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.21 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) grow 5.49% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.94 and move down...
Read more
Companies

NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Share Tumbled 3.12% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $109.69 and move up...
Read more
Companies

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/04/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.09 and move...
Read more

Quick Links