Growth Myths About Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) You Probably Still Believe

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went up by 6.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.45 and move down -1.28%, while ARCT stocks collected 29.93% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Arcturus Therapeutics Executes Definitive Supply Agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Worth an Investment?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) The 36 Months beta value for ARCT stocks is at 3.29, while 7 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $71.50 which is $3.99 above current price. ARCT currently has a short float of 8.81% and public float of 18.78M with average trading volume of 842.68K shares.

ARCT Market Performance

ARCT stocks went up by 29.93% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.70% and a quarterly performance of 7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 474.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.02% for ARCT stocks with the simple moving average of 136.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARCT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ARCT socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $77 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT stock at the price of $72. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to ARCT stocks, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on July 13, 2020.

ARCT Stocks 24.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +90.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT went up by +29.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +475.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $54.91. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 476.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ARCT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), starting from Kummerfeld Keith C, who bought 450 shares at the price of $33.33 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 950 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $14,999 with the latest closing price.

Payne Joseph E, the President and CEO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $31.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Payne Joseph E is holding 1,475,097 shares at the value of $31,690 based on the most recent closing price.