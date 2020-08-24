Growth Curve Analysis: Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) grow 55.25% in last 30 days

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.91 and move down -65.54%, while RRR stocks collected 3.95% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Station Casinos offers “Cashless Gaming” with “PlayOn” at Las Vegas Properties

RRR Market Performance

RRR stocks went up by 3.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 55.25% and a quarterly performance of 28.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.45% for RRR stocks with the simple moving average of 2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for RRR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for RRR socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $30 based on the research report published on February 4, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 6, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “Peer Perform” rating to RRR stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 14, 2019.

RRR Stocks 36.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +53.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RRR went up by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.76% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.95. In addition, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. saw -29.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RRR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR), starting from FERTITTA FRANK J III, who bought 2,700 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 49,353,672 shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc., valued at $44,107 with the latest closing price.

FERTITTA LORENZO J, the Vice President of Red Rock Resorts, Inc., bought 2,700 shares at the value of $16.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that FERTITTA LORENZO J is holding 49,353,672 shares at the value of $44,107 based on the most recent closing price.