Growth Curve Analysis: Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) slid -1.59% in last 30 days

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $173.56 and move down -21.18%, while CTXS stocks collected 5.05% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/06/20 that Most S&P 500 Companies Have Reported Second-Quarter Earnings. Here’s What We’ve Learned So Far.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Worth an Investment?

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.21 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CTXS Market Performance

CTXS stocks went up by 5.05% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of 4.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.40% for CTXS stocks with the simple moving average of 9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CTXS shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for CTXS socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $180 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTXS stock at the price of $160. The rating they have provided for CTXS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to CTXS stocks, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on March 17, 2020.

CTXS Stocks -1.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Citrix Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CTXS went up by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +31.66% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $139.90. In addition, Citrix Systems, Inc. saw 29.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CTXS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), starting from HENSHALL DAVID J, who sold 6,420 shares at the price of $142.91 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 340,031 shares of Citrix Systems, Inc., valued at $917,482 with the latest closing price.

Sacripanti Peter John, the Director of Citrix Systems, Inc., sold 215 shares at the value of $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Sacripanti Peter John is holding 13,814 shares at the value of $32,250 based on the most recent closing price.

CTXS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.99 for the present operating margin and +83.01 for gross margin. The net margin for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at +22.65. Total capital return value is set at 26.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.11. Equity return holds the value 249.50%, with 17.90% for asset returns.

Based on Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), the company’s capital structure generated 119.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.40. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.43 and long-term debt to capital is 113.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.13 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 4.27 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.