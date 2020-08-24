Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Everything Investors Need To Know

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.20 and move down -125.39%, while GRPN stocks collected 16.86% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Pfizer Inc, Groupon, Wynn Resorts, Apple, or Qualcomm?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Worth an Investment?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) The 36 Months beta value for GRPN stocks is at 1.84, while 3 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Groupon, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $26.59 which is -$1.45 below current price. GRPN currently has a short float of 15.29% and public float of 22.34M with average trading volume of 2.62M shares.

GRPN Market Performance

GRPN stocks went up by 16.86% for the week, with the monthly jump of 70.66% and a quarterly performance of 12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.24% for GRPN stocks with the simple moving average of -15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GRPN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GRPN socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $32 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPN stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for GRPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to GRPN stocks, setting the target price at $2.40 in the report published on December 17, 2019.

GRPN Stocks 42.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Groupon, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +74.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN went up by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -53.27% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.49. In addition, Groupon, Inc. saw -41.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GRPN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Groupon, Inc. (GRPN), starting from LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, who bought 250,000 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Jun 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,134,994 shares of Groupon, Inc., valued at $5,391,550 with the latest closing price.

Leonsis Theodore, the Director of Groupon, Inc., bought 1,000,000 shares at the value of $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Leonsis Theodore is holding 2,629,996 shares at the value of $950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

GRPN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.79 for the present operating margin and +50.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Groupon, Inc. stands at -1.13. Total capital return value is set at 5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.78. Equity return holds the value -89.80%, with -16.10% for asset returns.

Based on Groupon, Inc. (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 94.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.55. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 23.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.69 and long-term debt to capital is 84.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Groupon, Inc. is 32.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.