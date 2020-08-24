Search
Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) – good time to look at fundamentals

by Denise Gardner

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.73 and move down -877.5%, while GNUS stocks collected -25.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: UCO GNUS STAA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Worth an Investment?

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) The 36 Months beta value for GNUS stocks is at 2.07, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genius Brands International, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$1.2 below current price. GNUS currently has a short float of 13.51% and public float of 180.40M with average trading volume of 60.00M shares.

GNUS Market Performance

GNUS stocks went down by -25.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -34.07% and a quarterly performance of -13.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.79% for GNUS stocks with the simple moving average of 12.07% for the last 200 days.

GNUS Stocks -46.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Genius Brands International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -33.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -65.22% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS went down by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +84.42% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.5650. In addition, Genius Brands International, Inc. saw 340.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GNUS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), starting from KLEIN MICHAEL G, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 45,000 shares of Genius Brands International, Inc., valued at $70,750 with the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 20,000 shares at the value of $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

GNUS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -113.21 for the present operating margin and +16.90 for gross margin. The net margin for Genius Brands International, Inc. stands at -194.34. Total capital return value is set at -37.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.64.

Based on Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), the company’s capital structure generated 106.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.75 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.29 and long-term debt to capital is 73.31.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.13 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for Genius Brands International, Inc. is 1.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Quick Links