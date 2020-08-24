G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Loss -52.93% in one Year: What’s Next?

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.42 and move down -242.83%, while GIII stocks collected -17.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that G-III Apparel Group and Levi Strauss & Co. Renew U.S. Licensing Agreements for Outerwear

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Worth an Investment?

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GIII Market Performance

GIII stocks went down by -17.94% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.20% and a quarterly performance of 1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.27% for GIII stocks with the simple moving average of -45.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GIII shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for GIII socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Market Perform” rating to GIII stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 5, 2020.

GIII Stocks -15.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.96% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.79% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GIII went down by -17.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -65.11% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.89. In addition, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. saw -70.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GIII Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), starting from GOLDFARB MORRIS, who bought 14,209 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,251,084 shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., valued at $77,865 with the latest closing price.

GOLDFARB MORRIS, the CEO of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., bought 16,540 shares at the value of $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that GOLDFARB MORRIS is holding 3,236,875 shares at the value of $95,105 based on the most recent closing price.

GIII Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.82 for the present operating margin and +34.15 for gross margin. The net margin for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. stands at +4.55. Total capital return value is set at 13.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return holds the value 7.50%, with 3.40% for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 54.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.56 and long-term debt to capital is 50.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is 6.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.