First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) sinking towards new 52-week low

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.93 and move down -83.87%, while FCF stocks collected -5.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Worth an Investment?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.74 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FCF Market Performance

FCF stocks went down by -5.58% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.04% for FCF stocks with the simple moving average of -24.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FCF shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for FCF socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $9 based on the research report published on May 13, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCF stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for FCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 1, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Neutral” rating to FCF stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

FCF Stocks 1.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FCF went down by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -44.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.21. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw -44.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FCF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF), starting from Wolfe Stephen A, who bought 1,330 shares at the price of $7.51 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,593 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, valued at $9,990 with the latest closing price.

Tomb Matthew C, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, bought 4,000 shares at the value of $6.93 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Tomb Matthew C is holding 63,647 shares at the value of $27,720 based on the most recent closing price.

FCF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.27 for the present operating margin. The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +25.76. Total capital return value is set at 7.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return holds the value 7.80%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 46.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.65.