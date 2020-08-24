Express, Inc. (EXPR) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.24 and move down -494.29%, while EXPR stocks collected -15.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2020 Results

EXPR Market Performance

EXPR stocks went down by -15.32% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.32% and a quarterly performance of -43.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.25% for EXPR stocks with the simple moving average of -62.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for EXPR socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11, 2018.

B. Riley FBR, Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPR stock at the price of $9, previously predicting the value of $7. The rating they have provided for EXPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30, 2017.

Wolfe Research gave “Peer Perform” rating to EXPR stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 2, 2017.

EXPR Stocks -24.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Express, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.45%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -44.15% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR went down by -15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -72.44% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1490. In addition, Express, Inc. saw -78.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EXPR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.68 for the present operating margin and +27.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Express, Inc. stands at -8.14. Total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return holds the value -69.80%, with -16.00% for asset returns.

Based on Express, Inc. (EXPR), the company’s capital structure generated 276.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.44.

EBITDA value lies at -111.36 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.00. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for Express, Inc. is 143.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.