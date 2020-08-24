Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) sinking towards new 52-week low

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went down by -4.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.00 and move down -772.09%, while KODK stocks collected -18.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSP, GWRE and KODK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Worth an Investment?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) The 36 Months beta value for KODK stocks is at 6.32, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastman Kodak Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is -$6.88 below current price. KODK currently has a short float of 14.08% and public float of 61.17M with average trading volume of 17.94M shares.

KODK Market Performance

KODK stocks went down by -18.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 221.50% and a quarterly performance of 152.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.28% for KODK stocks with the simple moving average of 88.06% for the last 200 days.

KODK Stocks 8.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Eastman Kodak Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 39.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 33.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +227.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +180.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KODK went down by -18.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +152.94% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.81. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 47.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KODK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), starting from Katz Philippe D, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jun 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 116,368 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $11,100 with the latest closing price.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, the Executive Chairman of Eastman Kodak Company, bought 46,737 shares at the value of $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that CONTINENZA JAMES V is holding 650,000 shares at the value of $103,756 based on the most recent closing price.

KODK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.31 for the present operating margin and +14.65 for gross margin. The net margin for Eastman Kodak Company stands at -7.33. Total capital return value is set at -12.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.69. Equity return holds the value 89.70%, with 7.00% for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.85 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.83. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.08 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.12 and long-term debt to capital is 158.59.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Eastman Kodak Company is 5.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.