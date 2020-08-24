Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.90 and move down -578.57%, while DXLG stocks collected -5.43% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 27, 2020

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Worth an Investment?

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) The 36 Months beta value for DXLG stocks is at 1.67, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Destination XL Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$0.28 below current price. DXLG currently has a short float of 3.82% and public float of 42.10M with average trading volume of 3.13M shares.

DXLG Market Performance

DXLG stocks went down by -5.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -36.22% and a quarterly performance of -33.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.25% for DXLG stocks with the simple moving average of -62.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for DXLG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DXLG socks in the upcoming period according to FBR & Co. is $3 based on the research report published on July 11, 2017.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXLG stock at the price of $6.50. The rating they have provided for DXLG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 2, 2016.

Lake Street gave “Buy” rating to DXLG stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 21, 2016.

DXLG Stocks -39.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Destination XL Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -85.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, while the shares sank at the distance of -35.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -46.80% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG went down by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -81.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3289. In addition, Destination XL Group, Inc. saw -77.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DXLG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG), starting from CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who sold 164,765 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,091,601 shares of Destination XL Group, Inc., valued at $57,618 with the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Destination XL Group, Inc., sold 65,000 shares at the value of $0.43 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 5,256,366 shares at the value of $27,703 based on the most recent closing price.

DXLG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.22 for the present operating margin and +37.90 for gross margin. The net margin for Destination XL Group, Inc. stands at -1.64. Total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.74. Equity return holds the value -95.20%, with -11.50% for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 474.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 82.60. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 70.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.31 and long-term debt to capital is 336.96.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.69 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for Destination XL Group, Inc. is 89.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.