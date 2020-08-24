Search
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) future in Consumer Cyclical Sector

by Nicola Day

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.41 and move down -55.25%, while DRI stocks collected -1.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/13/20 that Hope for a Vaccine and Strong Earnings Is Sending Stocks Higher

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Worth an Investment?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) The 36 Months beta value for DRI stocks is at 1.30, while 18 of the analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Darden Restaurants, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $86.82 which is $3.77 above current price. DRI currently has a short float of 5.81% and public float of 129.31M with average trading volume of 2.85M shares.

DRI Market Performance

DRI stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.59% and a quarterly performance of 9.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.85% for DRI stocks with the simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DRI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for DRI socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $87 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI stock at the price of $82. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Outperform” rating to DRI stocks, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

DRI Stocks 8.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Darden Restaurants, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.18% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DRI went down by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -26.66% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $79.84. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc. saw -24.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DRI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), starting from Renninger Richard L., who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $58.50 back on Apr 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,653 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc., valued at $117,000 with the latest closing price.

ATKINS M SHAN, the Director of Darden Restaurants, Inc., bought 1,282 shares at the value of $58.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that ATKINS M SHAN is holding 3,114 shares at the value of $74,997 based on the most recent closing price.

DRI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.78 for the present operating margin and +13.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc. stands at -0.63. Total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.89. Equity return holds the value -2.20%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.48 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.65 and long-term debt to capital is 223.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Darden Restaurants, Inc. is 113.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

