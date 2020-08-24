Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $97.15 and move down -0.67%, while CHD stocks collected 2.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that CR Brands Announces Launch of ARM & HAMMER(TM) Essentials(TM) Disinfecting Wipes

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Worth an Investment?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.65 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CHD Market Performance

CHD stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.92% and a quarterly performance of 34.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.28% for CHD stocks with the simple moving average of 29.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CHD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CHD socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $98 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD stock at the price of $85, previously predicting the value of $74. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 18, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to CHD stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 10, 2019.

CHD Stocks 13.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHD went up by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +43.45% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $93.97. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 37.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CHD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), starting from DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D, who sold 9,640 shares at the price of $96.70 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,325 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $932,195 with the latest closing price.

DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sold 19,685 shares at the value of $96.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D is holding 10,325 shares at the value of $1,904,656 based on the most recent closing price.

CHD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.52 for the present operating margin and +43.45 for gross margin. The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at +14.13. Total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return holds the value 26.10%, with 10.40% for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.56 and long-term debt to capital is 73.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is 12.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.