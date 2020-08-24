Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.99 and move down -160.36%, while CIM stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Chimera Investment Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Worth an Investment?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) The 36 Months beta value for CIM stocks is at 0.94, while 1 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.13 which is $0.55 above current price. CIM currently has a short float of 4.46% and public float of 229.95M with average trading volume of 4.91M shares.

CIM Market Performance

CIM stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.71% and a quarterly performance of 8.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for CIM stocks with the simple moving average of -37.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIM shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CIM socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $91 based on the research report published on October 3, 2019.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIM stock at the price of $19.50. The rating they have provided for CIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21, 2019.

Nomura gave “Buy” rating to CIM stocks, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on March 27, 2019.

CIM Stocks -4.96% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Chimera Investment Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.06% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CIM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.84. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw -57.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CIM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +41.45 for the present operating margin and +95.22 for gross margin. The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at +41.89. Total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.87. Equity return holds the value -7.20%, with -1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 549.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 84.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 80.17 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.54 and long-term debt to capital is 169.79.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 25.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for Chimera Investment Corporation is 2.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04.