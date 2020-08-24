Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) – good time to look at fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.03 and move down -280.96%, while CUK stocks collected -7.04% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Carnival Cruise Line’s Next Excel-class Ship To Be Named Carnival Celebration

CUK Market Performance

CUK stocks went down by -7.04% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.38% and a quarterly performance of -0.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.25% for CUK stocks with the simple moving average of -48.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CUK shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for CUK socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $91 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUK stock at the price of $91. The rating they have provided for CUK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 3, 2020.

UBS gave “ Neutral” rating to CUK stocks, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on September 30, 2019.

CUK Stocks -0.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Carnival Corporation & Plc was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -25.28% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CUK went up by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -69.55% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.19. In addition, Carnival Corporation & Plc saw -74.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CUK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who bought 1,250,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,375,352 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc, valued at $10,000,000 with the latest closing price.

BAND SIR JONATHON, the Director of Carnival Corporation & Plc, sold 5,000 shares at the value of $40.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that BAND SIR JONATHON is holding 18,736 shares at the value of $204,151 based on the most recent closing price.