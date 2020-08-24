Buy or Sell NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went down by -7.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.21 and move down -190.73%, while NEX stocks collected -18.69% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that NexTier Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Worth an Investment?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) The 36 Months beta value for NEX stocks is at 3.48, while 9 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.78 which is $1.46 above current price. NEX currently has a short float of 2.54% and public float of 207.43M with average trading volume of 1.44M shares.

NEX Market Performance

NEX stocks went down by -18.69% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly performance of -12.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.87% for NEX stocks with the simple moving average of -32.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NEX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for NEX socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 13, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 11, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to NEX stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

NEX Stocks -6.68% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NEX went down by -18.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.80. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -62.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.