Buy or Sell HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.93 and move down -31.27%, while HPQ stocks collected 0.28% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 9 hours ago that What to Watch For This Week in Financial News

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Worth an Investment?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.11 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HPQ Market Performance

HPQ stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.23% and a quarterly performance of 7.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for HPQ stocks with the simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for HPQ shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HPQ socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $18 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ stock at the price of $17, previously predicting the value of $22.50. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to HPQ stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

HPQ Stocks 4.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HP Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ went up by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.02. In addition, HP Inc. saw -11.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HPQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP Inc. (HPQ), starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who bought 13,500 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 397,150 shares of HP Inc., valued at $207,422 with the latest closing price.

BENNETT ROBERT R, the Director of HP Inc., bought 17,000 shares at the value of $15.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that BENNETT ROBERT R is holding 127,216 shares at the value of $256,918 based on the most recent closing price.

HPQ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.53 for the present operating margin and +18.30 for gross margin. The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.40. Total capital return value is set at 81.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 84.37. Equity return holds the value -256.00%, with 9.20% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for HP Inc. is 6.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Quick Links