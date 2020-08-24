Buy or Sell Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.44 and move down -91.68%, while DVAX stocks collected -3.42% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Dynavax Announces Grant to Scale up CpG 1018 Adjuvant Capacity to Support the Global COVID-19 Response

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Worth an Investment?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) The 36 Months beta value for DVAX stocks is at 1.09, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.91 which is -$6.49 below current price. DVAX currently has a short float of 16.90% and public float of 97.74M with average trading volume of 7.37M shares.

DVAX Market Performance

DVAX stocks went down by -3.42% for the week, with the monthly drop of -35.87% and a quarterly performance of 26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.36% for DVAX stocks with the simple moving average of 13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DVAX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DVAX socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX stock at the price of $14, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 3, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “Outperform” rating to DVAX stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 15, 2020.

DVAX Stocks -20.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dynavax Technologies Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, while the shares sank at the distance of -26.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX went down by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +21.08% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.73. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 13.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DVAX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), starting from Janssen Robert, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $11.09 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 127,266 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $554,500 with the latest closing price.

Hack Andrew A. F., the Director of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, bought 1,000,000 shares at the value of $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Hack Andrew A. F. is holding 8,525,000 shares at the value of $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

DVAX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -338.44 for the present operating margin and +27.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at -433.29. Total capital return value is set at -60.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.52. Equity return holds the value -468.40%, with -47.10% for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 2,647.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 96.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 78.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.02 and long-term debt to capital is 2,610.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.