Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) sinking towards new 52-week low

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.32 and move down -32.04%, while ADP stocks collected -0.63% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Increased by 1,149,800 Jobs in July 2020

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Worth an Investment?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.29 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ADP Market Performance

ADP stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly performance of 2.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for ADP stocks with the simple moving average of -10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADP shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for ADP socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $146 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP stock at the price of $146. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 18, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ Outperform” rating to ADP stocks, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on January 22, 2020.

ADP Stocks -4.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADP went down by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.06% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $138.28. In addition, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. saw -19.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ADP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), starting from Michaud Brian L., who sold 250 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,162 shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc., valued at $36,250 with the latest closing price.

Michaud Brian L., the Corp VP of Automatic Data Processing, Inc., sold 250 shares at the value of $140.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Michaud Brian L. is holding 5,412 shares at the value of $35,058 based on the most recent closing price.

ADP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.53 for the present operating margin and +45.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stands at +16.91. Equity return holds the value 44.90%, with 5.80% for asset returns.