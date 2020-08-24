Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) – good time to look at fundamentals

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) went down by -7.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.57 and move down -50.82%, while AAOI stocks collected -12.27% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Applied Optoelectronics Announces Record Laser Production

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Worth an Investment?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) The 36 Months beta value for AAOI stocks is at 2.14, while 2 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.75 which is $5.49 above current price. AAOI currently has a short float of 26.06% and public float of 20.97M with average trading volume of 988.56K shares.

AAOI Market Performance

AAOI stocks went down by -12.27% for the week, with the monthly drop of -18.13% and a quarterly performance of 35.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.19% for AAOI stocks with the simple moving average of 9.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for AAOI socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAOI stock at the price of $22, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for AAOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 7, 2020.

Needham gave “ Buy” rating to AAOI stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 21, 2020.

AAOI Stocks -3.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.68% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI went down by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.82% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.97. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AAOI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI), starting from Chang Hung-Lun (Fred), who sold 1,080 shares at the price of $13.36 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 100,082 shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., valued at $14,429 with the latest closing price.

Kuo David C, the General Counsel and Secretary of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., sold 12,500 shares at the value of $14.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kuo David C is holding 48,067 shares at the value of $175,605 based on the most recent closing price.

AAOI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -25.54 for the present operating margin and +23.94 for gross margin. The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. stands at -34.60. Total capital return value is set at -11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.27. Equity return holds the value -29.20%, with -16.90% for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.99 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 30.49 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.02 and long-term debt to capital is 37.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is 5.86 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.