Analyzing Future Direction of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS): Next Earning Report on 11/05/2020

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.96 and move down -95.87%, while SEAS stocks collected -0.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/10/20 that Kodak Stock Plunges as Twitter Gains. The Dow Is a Touch Higher.

SEAS Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.33% and a quarterly performance of 7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.55% for SEAS stocks with the simple moving average of -14.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SEAS shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SEAS socks in the upcoming period according to Janney is $18 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS stock at the price of $24, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 4, 2020.

Goldman gave “Neutral” rating to SEAS stocks, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

SEAS Stocks 15.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS went down by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.06. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. saw -40.49% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SEAS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), starting from Swanson Marc, who sold 8,107 shares at the price of $12.89 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 115,268 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., valued at $104,528 with the latest closing price.

Taylor George Anthony, the See Remarks of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., sold 16,271 shares at the value of $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Taylor George Anthony is holding 142,894 shares at the value of $338,600 based on the most recent closing price.